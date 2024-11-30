Jamahal Hill issues stark warning to Jiri Prochazka ahead of UFC 311: ‘I hope you wear that ponytail in LA’

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill has warned fellow ex-champion, Jiri Prochazka that a devastating knockout awaits him at UFC 311 in the new year — claiming he will “lean” the Czech Republic native’s ponytail, mocking his second stoppage loss to common-foe, Alex Pereira.

Hill, who makes his return to action on January 18. — takes on former titleholder, Prochazka in a title eliminator clash at UFC 311 in Los Angeles, making his first outing in the Octagon since April of this year.

On that occasion, former champion, Hill headlined the monumental UFC 300 card, suffering a brutal opening round knockout loss to the above-mentioned, Pereira.

And as for perennial contender, Prochazka, the former champion himself has yet to feature since UFC 303 back in June, where he dropped his own brutal high-kick stoppage defeat to Brazilian fan-favorite, Pereira on short-notice at International Fight Week.

Jamahal Hill promises brutal knockout win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311

Booked to meet at UFC 311 in California in the new year, Hill has sights firmly set on a future rematch with Pereira, and warned Prochazka that his route to a gold rematch goes firmly through him.

“We had the same opponent last fight,” Jamahal Hill said of Jiri Prochazka on his official YouTube channel. “In your last performance, you got dominated. Dominated and knocked out. Completely shut down, completely exposed and then got done, bad, bro. You got did bad.”

“I got caught, you got dominated, there’s a huge difference, you feel what I’m saying?” Jamahal Hill explained. “My man’s (Alex Pereira) literally had your ponytail leaning to the left. I hope you wear that same ponytail in LA so I can lean that motherf*cker to the left, right back for you. This is insane.”