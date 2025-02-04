Jiri Prochazka eyes fight with Jan Blachowicz in UFC return: ‘I want to show I’m the champion’

Former undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka has sights on a title eliminator in his return to action at the very least later this annum — identifying a pairing with fellow ex-titleholder, Jan Blachowicz as an ideal next foe for him.

Prochazka, who featured at UFC 311 last month, turned in an eventual third round TKO win over another former light heavyweight gold holder, Jamahal Hill, ending his feud with the Illinois native in an eventual stoppage as part of a lauded performance.

And staking his claim for a third title charge against two-fight rival, Alex Pereira next, Jiri Prochazka’s immediate hopes have been squandered with the Brazilian first set to fight Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March.

Jiri Prochazka welcomes Jan Blachowicz title eliminator next

However, welcoming the chance to fight the victor of that night’s title headliner, Czech Republic star, Prochazka has also claimed a fight with Polish veteran, Blachowicz interests him next — however, he is currently booked to fight the streaking, Carlos Ulberg in the co-main event of UFC London next month.

“I see three guys there who’s from top five like [as a good] challenge for me,” Jiri Prochazka said during an appearance on the “Overdogs with Mike Perry” podcast. “Because I don’t wait to fight other guys. There’s Alex (Pereira), there is (Magomedov) Ankalaev and the third one is Jan Blachowicz. Because he showed a really nice performance against Alex too… This year I know I’m going to the top… Just give me an opponent and I want to show that I am the champion.”

Himself sat at number three in the light heavyweight rankings, Blachowicz, a former KSW gold holder, has yet to fight since taking Pereira the distance in a hard-fought split decision loss two summers ago, most recently forcing a TKO win over common-foe, Aleksandar Rakic after the Austrian suffered a knee injury during their 2022 main event clash.