Jiří Procházka is on the victory tour following his latest come-from-behind knockout win over Khalil Rountree Jr. Both men share a common opponent, with their recent wins coming against former champion Jamahal Hill. Procházka entered the contest as a betting favorite at -185 but was battered in the first couple of rounds. He was being outstruck and visibly frustrated by Khalil’s precision and power.

Rountree used excellent Muay Thai skills to counter Jiří. It was clear Procházka would need a finish in the third round to have any chance of winning. That’s when his samurai warrior spirit went on full display. Lesser men might have covered up, tried to avoid further damage, and lived to fight another day. Not Jiří.

He fought as if it wasn’t just an athletic contest, but as if his life depended on it. This fight was a beautiful dance of brutality and an enduring display of the human spirit. Never give up, always keep fighting, and do it the best you can. The lessons learned here go far beyond cage fighting.

“the point of fighting is to be better as humans” -Jiří

The UFC’s former Light Heavyweight Champion sat down for a Zoom interview with MMA FightingSBN’s Mike Heck.

“I’m grateful and thankful for all these good things that I’ve worked for. I’m really happy.”

“Each round told a different story,” said reporter Mike Heck. “What did that win mean to you?”

“I don’t want to say I was disgusted by my performance, but I am much better than that. I work to show my improvement—to be much better,” the former champion elaborated. “I’m happy I found a way.”

Many had speculated that his knee may have been injured during the fight. When asked, Jiří neither confirmed nor denied the question, only explaining how he dislikes the canvas.

“It’s not good, it’s a little bit soft. A little bit jumpy. It’s much better with wood under your feet.”

Jiří also told Mike that if he were to give his performance a letter grade, it would be a C.

“Because it was not good, not bad—maybe a little bit bad. So that is a C.”

While Mike continued to give Jiří his flowers for what could be a Fight of the Year candidate, the former champion offered a brief, poetic insight into the mindset of a true martial artist.

“That’s the point of fighting: to be better as humans, and to find a way. How to overcome somebody, even ourselves.”

Reflecting on the intense battle and the respect forged through combat, Jiří spoke about his opponent with humility and gratitude.

“I haven’t spoken to him since the fight because he was taken out right after the knockout. But if I could say something to him, I’d thank him for the amazing fight. Every fight teaches you how to overcome attacks, how to be better. He sharpened me, I sharpened him – that’s the point of fighting: to be better humans and improve our performance.”