Jessica Eye Leaves Longtime Camp Before Perceived UFC Title Shot

Jessica Eye has made a major change ahead of what will be the biggest fight of her mixed martial arts career.
Eye revealed to MMAjunkie Radio that she has left her longtime team, Strong Style MMA, in her native Cleveland, Ohio. Strong Style is also home to former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.
Heading into her perceived title shot against UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, it’s a bold move at such a time. But she said she opened up her own gym with one of her friends. So far, it’s going well:
“I decided to part with Strong Style and open my own gym with a friend. It’s been really cool. It’s been really exciting. I’m kind of stepping away from everything and trying new things and I’ve found it to be really successful.”
Her Biggest Fight
UFC President Dana White recently confirmed that Eye was most likely next to challenge ‘Bullet’ for the 125-pound title.
Shevchenko recently won the vacant women’s flyweight belt by defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231. Eye defeated Kaitlyn Chookagian at the same event.
“It’s going to be fun,” Eye said. “They get to see two, high-level females fight and it’s going to be fun. These are two gritty chicks. I’m pumped to actually fight her. It’s cool to be excited about fighting another talented person. It’s makes solving a problem, a puzzle a lot funner.”