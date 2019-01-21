Dana White Knows Who Will Challenge Valentina Shevchenko Next

UFC President Dana White knows who will be next in line to challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC women’s flyweight title.

Shevchenko won the title last month at UFC 231 by defeating former 115-pound champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the vacant throne. On the same card, Jessica Eye picked up her third straight win at 125 pounds.

Speaking to media after UFC on ESPN+ 1 this past weekend (Sat. January 19, 2019), White revealed that Eye will be next to challenge Shevchenko for the title (via MMA Junkie):

“I think Eye is next,” White said.

Eye’s three wins include names like Kalindra Faria, Jessica-Rose Clark, and Katlyn Chookagian. Speaking after her latest victory at UFC 231, Eye said she beleives she has earned her shot at the 125-pound championship:

“I’m never going to get what I feel I deserve,” Eye said. “Isn’t that what keeps your expectations high and keeps you driving for the better things? I’m a hard worker, and no matter what it is I’m always going to strive to be better.

“But I do believe I’ve earned my right for a title shot. I do believe I’ve earned to be given a chance to change my life and maybe help other people see my story.”