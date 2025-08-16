Loopy Godinez Overcomes Late Surge to Beat Jessica Andrade – UFC 319 Highlights

Loopy Godinez survived a late onslaught from Jessica Andrade to secure her ninth career win inside the Octagon at UFC 319.

Andrade put the pressure on early, but it was Godinez’s superior striking that ultimately won the opening round. Still, the former strawweight queen kept things interesting, landing some big blows late in the first.

After testing her hands against Andrade in the first, Godinez was quick to take things down to the mat in the second. She did exactly that, securing a takedown in the opening minute. Godinez landed some solid ground and pound strikes, but Andrade eventually made her way back up and separated with more than three minutes to go in the round.

Andrade avoided getting taken down in the round again, but it likely wasn’t enough to sway the scorecards in her favor.

With the fight hanging in the balance, Andrade put her foot in the gas in round three, coming forward and forcing Godinez to play defense.

Andrade busted open Godinez under her right eye as the onslaught continued. Godinez attempted to shoot in for a desperation takedown, but Andrade fended it off with ease. As Andrade started swinging away with 10 seconds left in the fight, Godinez finally got ‘Bate Estaca’ to the mat just as the final second ticked off the clock.

Official Result: Loopy Godinez def. Jessica Andrade via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

