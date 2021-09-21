UFC middleweight alum, Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller is potentially facing a lengthy prison sentence after charges were filed against him in relation to domestic violence as well as resisting arrest.



Miller, a native of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested on September 10. this year after law enforcement officers responded to an alleged physical altercation between Miller and a woman. Miller has officially been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office in relation to that domestic violence incident.



Per court records as obtained by MMA Fighting, Miller was charged with resisting arrest as well as felony domestic violence on September 14. — with the North Carolina native pleading not guilty to both of those charges. According to the report, the charges relate to Miller allegedly causing physical harm to his girlfriend before barricading himself in a bathroom at the residence after law enforcement arrived following the call.



With marks to the victim’s face and neck visible, police arrested Miller at the residence, with a prior report from TMZ detailing how police offers were forced to break down the bathroom door in order to apprehend the 40-year-old. The victim is alleged to have escaped from Miller through a window of the residence, with the report stating Miller “willfully inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition.“



Given Miller’s criminal past in the state of California, which included a period in jail, the middleweight veteran is facing a potentially lengthy prison sentence if he is convicted of these most recent charges.



At the time of publications, record from the court show that Miller remains in custody, with bail currently set at $150,000, which has been reduced from $1.385 million. His bail has not been paid at the time of publication.



A 39-fight professional mixed martial arts veteran, Miller has established a 28-10(1) record over the course of his 18-year career, competing under the banners of the aforenoted, UFC,, WFA, WEC, Venator FC, Strikeforce, and Dream where he challenged both Jake Shields and Ronaldo Souza for middleweight championships, respectively.