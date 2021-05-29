Gamebred Fighting Championships, a bareknuckle mixed martial arts promotion headed up by two-time UFC welterweight champion and BMF championship holder, Jorge Masvidal has booked it’s main event for its inaugural showcase.

On June 18. in Biloxi, Mississippi, UFC featherweight alum, Jason ‘The Kid’ Knight will headline the event opposite the storied veteran, Charles ‘Felony’ Bennett in a featherweight main event.

Both Knight and Bennett have featured under the banner of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, led by David Feldman, and the event will air exclusively on BKTVAPP.com

Prior to his UFC 261 headliner against reigning welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman back in April in Jacksonville, Florida, Masvidal confirmed plans to launch his own bareknuckle mixed martial arts promotion, and the organization will have its premier event on June 18.

A two-fight alum of BKFC in his opening foray into bareknuckle combat sports, Knight clashes in two high-profile pairings against fellow UFC featherweight alum, Artem Lobov. Landing a 1-1 record against the Straight Blast Gym mainstay, Knight suffered a unanimous decision in the opening meeting of the two back in April of 2019 — before scoring a TKO win in the rematch in November of that year.

In the time since, the 28-year-old Mississippi native, commonly known as ‘Hick Diaz‘ has competed once in mixed martial arts competition, in the form of an appearance at iKON Fighting Federation 5 in March where he scored a rear-naked choke win over Cliff Wright.

Prior to his four-fight losing skid under the UFC’s banner, Knight had bested Jim Alers, Dan Hooker, Alex Caceres, and Chas Skelly during his promotional tenure.

Himself competing on three separate occasions under the BKFC banner, Bennett didn’t perform as well as Knight, dropping each of his trio of outings. A pair of hand injuries hampered his results against both Michael McDonald and Johnny Bedford, before he suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Tyler Goodjohn in December last.