Jason Jackson Scores Semi-Controversial Submission Victory Over Andrey Koreshkov – PFL 1 Highlights

Jason Jackson scored a second-round submission victory over Andrey Koreshkov in the PFL World Tournament headliner on Thursday night in Florida.

Things were fairly competitive between Jackson and Koreshkov in the opening round, but the Russian was intent on securing an early takedown in the second stanza. Jackson defended brilliantly and eventually found himself in a dominant position, taking Koreshkov’s back near the fence.

Koreshkov used the cage to work his way back up, but Jackson landed a couple of quick shots before muscling the Russian back down to the mat. While there, Jackson landed an elbow to the back of Koreshkov’s head.

With blood now pouring from the back of Koreshkov’s head, referee Keith Peterson paused the action, allowing Koreshkov time to recover from the illegal, albeit unintentional blow. After five minutes of stoppage time, the fight restarts on the feet.

Jackson quickly takes Koreshkov down with a double leg and immediately passes into mount. Jackson drops bombs, forcing Koreshkov to give up his back in defense. Jackson locks in a rear-naked choke, and Koreshkov goes to sleep before Peterson steps in and calls for the stoppage.

Official Result: Jason Jackson def. Andrey Koreshkov via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:21 of Round 2.

With the win, Jackson will face Thad Jean in the welterweight semi-final this June.

Check out highlights from Jason Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov at PFL 1:

The best strike from the 1st round has to go to Jason Jackson… oooooof#PFLWorldTournament

🇺🇸 LIVE NOW | ESPN2 & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/PyEsTmqWIo — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 4, 2025