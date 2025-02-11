Jared Cannonier vs Gregory Rodrigues – Odds and Match Preview

Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues are set to headline UFC Fight Night on February 15, 2025, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. This middleweight clash carries significant stakes for both fighters, with contrasting trajectories and styles promising an exciting contest.

Jared Cannonier vs Gregory Rodrigues – Odds

The betting odds for the UFC Vegas 102 main event between Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues indicate that Rodrigues is the favorite, with odds ranging from -180 to -190, depending on the sportsbook. This means that bettors would need to wager $180 to $190 on Rodrigues to win $100. On the other hand, Cannonier is the underdog, with odds around +155 to +175, meaning a $100 bet on him would yield a profit of $155 to $175 if he wins.

These odds reflect the perception that Rodrigues, who is younger and on a three-fight win streak, has momentum and physical advantages, such as size. Meanwhile, Cannonier's recent losses and age may have influenced his underdog status.

These odds reflect the perception that Rodrigues, who is younger and on a three-fight win streak, has momentum and physical advantages, such as size. Meanwhile, Cannonier’s recent losses and age may have influenced his underdog status.

Jared Cannonier is a seasoned veteran of MMA who has competed at the highest levels. Cannonier has fought across three weight classes, heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight, before settling at 185 pounds in 2018. Known for his knockout power and technical striking, he has notable wins over Sean Strickland, Marvin Vettori, and Derek Brunson. A former title challenger, Cannonier fought Israel Adesanya for the middleweight belt in 2022 but lost via decision. He enters this fight on a two-fight losing streak and is desperate to avoid the first three-fight skid of his career.

Brazil’s Gregory Rodrigues is an unranked but surging contender riding a three-fight win streak. At 32 years old, Rodrigues has built a reputation for his heavy hands and finishing ability, with recent victories over Brad Tavares and Christian Leroy Duncan. A former Dana White Contender Series participant, he has won five of his last six fights and is looking to break into the middleweight rankings with a win over Jared Cannonier.

For Cannonier, this fight is crucial to maintain his relevance in the middleweight division and stave off questions about age catching up to him. A win would reestablish him as a contender, while a loss could see him slide further down the rankings.

For ‘Robocop’ Gregory Rodrigues, this fight represents an opportunity to secure a ranking and elevate his status in the division. A victory over a proven veteran like Cannonier would solidify his position as a rising star in the middleweight division. His aggressive style often leads to exciting fights, but it can leave him vulnerable defensively. This fight marks Rodrigues’ first main event appearance, providing him a chance to prove himself against a top-tier opponent.

This matchup promises fireworks as both fighters prefer striking-heavy approaches with knockout power. With contrasting career trajectories, Cannonier fighting to stay relevant and Rodrigues aiming to break through, the stakes are high for both men.