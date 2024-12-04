Official – Jared Cannonier to fight Gregory Rodrigues in UFC Vegas 102 headliner in February

A high-stakes middleweight clash between former divisional title challenger, Jared Cannonier, and surging Brazilian favorite, Gregory Rodrigues is currently in the works to take main event honors at UFC Vegas 102 on February 15. from the Apex facility.

Cannonier, who remains the current number eight ranked middleweight contender, has been sidelined since he suffered a second consecutive defeat in a unanimous decision defeat to Caio Borralho at UFC Vegas 96 back in August of this year.

As for former LFA middleweight titleholder, Rodrigues — who has yet to crack the top-15 at the middleweight limit, however, is in the midst of an impressive three-fight winning run, most recently landing a unanimous decision win over Christian Leroy Duncan at UFC 304 back in July in Manchester.

Jared Cannonier set to fight Gregory Rodrigues in UFC Vegas 102 headliner

According to MMA Mania reporter Alex Behunin, a middleweight pairing between Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues is currently in the works to headline UFC Vegas 102 in February.

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC. Pictured: Jared Cannonier.

Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues is in the works for the #UFCVegas102 main event, per sources,” Behunin posted on X. “Robocop gets his first headlining spot.”

🚨Fight News🚨



Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues is in the works for the #UFCVegas102 main event, per sources



Robocop gets his first headlining spot.https://t.co/I1vQtFbtX2 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) December 4, 2024

Prior to his decision loss to Borralho, former title challenger, Cannonier dropped a main event loss to Nassourdine Imavov in a knockout defeat.

Without a victory since June of last year, Cannonier most recently turned in a unanimous judging win over fellow perennial contender, Marvin Vettori — to add to prior successes against the likes of Sean Strickland, Derek Brunson, Kelvin Gastelum, Jack Hermansson, David Branch, and Anderson Silva.

As part of his three-fight winning rise, Rodrigues has also bested Brad Tavares and Denis Tiuliulin with knockout wins — having previously bested Chidi Njoukuani and Park jun Yong during his time with the UFC.