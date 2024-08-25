Caio Borralho blasts his way through Jared Cannonier in heavy-Hitting headliner – UFC Vegas 96 Highlights

Caio Borralho extended his unbeaten streak to 16 with a spectacular five-round performance against one-time title challenger Jared Cannonier in the UFC Vegas 96 headliner.

Borralho and Cannonier unleashed their heaviest attacks throughout the 25-minute affair. In the early going, Borralho found success with his jab and attacking the lead leg of his opponent. Cannonier came roaring back in round two and managed to land some big power punches against the fence. However, the momentum switched back in the third round after Borralho landed a straight right hand that had Cannonier on the ropes.

Cannonier made it out of the round and managed to bounce back in the fourth leading the commentary team to believe that the fight was even going into the fifth and final round.

Borralho was the busier fighter in the fifth, but he ran away with both the round and the fight after landing a perfectly timed one-two combination that sent Cannonier crashing to the canvas. Borralho jumped on his opponent and attempted to end things inside the distance with some ground and pound, but Cannonier stayed busy enough to keep referee Dan Miragliotta from stepping in.

Borralho attempted to cinch in an arm triangle choke, but the fence prevented him from getting the proper positioning. Abandoning the hold, Borralho was content to ride out the rest of the round confident that he had both the round and the fight won.

Official Result: Caio Borralho def. Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46)

Check out highlights from Caio Borralho vs. Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 96:

