‘I’m a Grown Ass Man’ – Jared Cannonier is Sick of Answering UFC Media Questions

Jared Cannonier is tired of answering questions.

‘Killa Gorilla’ will look to secure his second straight win of 2025 this Saturday night when he meets former Bellator star Michael ‘Venom’ Page at UFC 319 in Chicago.

It’s a big fight for Cannonier, who’s looking to cling to his No. 9 ranking in the middleweight division.

Speaking with members of the press during Wednesday’s UFC 319 media day, the former one-time world title challenger was not in any mood to answer questions.

“I’m a grown ass man,” Cannonier began. “I’m 41 years old. I don’t play games. I don’t join in any of the reindeer games. That’s what I see when I watch TV. Those are reindeer games going on. When you guys ask me some of these questions about the reindeer games, I feel like I got to lower my brain, lessen my thinking ability, and become smaller and, you know, lessen myself on how I see myself to even think like that and answer your questions.”

Let’s hope Cannonier is more prepared to fight than he was to talk.

Can Cannonier fend off ‘MVP’ and keep his top 10 ranking?

Cannonier goes into UFC 319 fresh off a fourth-round finish against Gregory ‘Robocop’ Rodrigues in his last outing. The victory snapped a two-fight losing skid, preserving his spot in the middleweight top 10—for now.

Coming for his spot in the rankings will be Michael Page, a welterweight fighter who’s seemingly found new life at 185 following an impressive performance against the previously unbeaten Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov. A winner in two of his last three, ‘Venom’ could find himself as a legitimate contender in two different divisions with a big showing against ‘Killa Gorilla’ in ‘The Windy City.’