Jared Cannonier eyes summer return fight, open to Israel Adesanya rematch: ‘There’s no fresh opponents’

Off the back of his rallying win at UFC Vegas 102, Jared Cannonier certainly wants to keep the ball rolling on his campaign this annum, revealing plans for a summer return — as well as a rematch clash with former undisputed titleholder, Israel Adesanya.

Cannonier — who remains the number seven ranked contender off the back of his UFC Vegas 102, turned back the surging Brazilian force, Gregory Rodrigues in their main event clash last weekend.

And rallying from some major adversity in the form of a couple of knockdowns against the marauding Brazilian contender, Cannonier would snap a two-fight losing skid, turning in a fourth round knockout win over Rodrigues in the pair’s Fight of the Night headliner.

Jared Cannonier eyes rematch with Israel Adesanya in summer return

Appearing during an interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned this evening, perennial contender, Cannonier confirmed plans to return as soon as May if not in the summer, before revealing he would like to rematch City Kickboxing ace, Adesanya — before questioning if fans shared the same sentiment following their forgettable first pairing.

Well, there’s definitely no fresh opponents that they’re going to, uh, match me up with that are ahead of me,” Jared Cannonier explained. “Yeah. This thing is too hot. But, um, as far as rematches, I think a rematch with, uh, Robert Whittaker or Sean Strickland, um, is feasible. Uh, I would like a rematch with (Israel) Adesanya, but I don’t think the world wants to see that.

“I would like a rematch, one of those rematches in the next one, if it was going to be a new matchup,” Jared Cannonier said. “Uh, definitely a ranked opponent. Uh, there’s going to be a fight this weekend — Brandon Allen versus Anthony Hernandez.”

First fighting in the main event of UFC 276 during an International Fight Week showdown, Cannonier would suffer a largely one-sided and forgettable unanimous decision loss to Kiwi-Nigerian striker, Adesanya, in his one and only title charge in the Octagon so far.