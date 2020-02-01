Jared Cannonier Calls Out Kelvin Gastelum For UFC 248

Spread the word!













Jared Cannonier has had a tough time locking down an opponent for UFC 248.

Initially, Cannonier was scheduled to face Robert Whittaker at the pay-per-view (PPV) event. However, Whittaker pulled out of the card for personal reasons that have yet to be confirmed. Then, it was said that Cannonier would face former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till. Unfortunately, Till hasn’t agreed to the fight as there are conflicting reports that he’s dealing with an injury or simply can’t come to a financial agreement with the UFC.

In the meantime, Cannonier is trying to secure an opponent for the PPV. He recently took to Instagram and suggested to UFC president Dana White that they match him up with former interim 185-pound title challenger Kelvin Gastelum.

“5 weeks out from UFC 248 and still no fight. @robwhittakermma can’t make it. @darrentill2 is still thinking about it. I’ve got people asking me left and right if they can go ahead and buy tickets and plan trips to Vegas @mickmaynard2 @danawhite @ufc if Darren won’t fight and @yoelromeromma can get a title shot on a 2 fight L streak, then give @kgastelum a contenders match on one too. This is me waiting to hear back.”

Cannonier has been extremely impressive since jumping up to middleweight. He is currently on a three-fight win streak since cutting down to middleweight from the light heavyweight division. With wins over the likes of David Branch, Anderson Silva, and Jack Hermansson, Cannonier is just a win or two away from a title shot.

What do you think about Cannonier calling out Gastelum for UFC 248?