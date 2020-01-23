Darren Till Not Injured, Hasn’t Got ‘Right Deal’ To Fight Jared Cannonier

Spread the word!













Darren Till claims it is money, not an injury, that is holding up a potential fight with Jared Cannonier.

Cannonier was originally scheduled to face Robert Whittaker at UFC 248 on March 7. However, the latter had to pull out for undisclosed personal reasons. Many have since called for Till to be the obvious replacement to step in and face Cannonier.

However, UFC president Dana White recently revealed that Till was nursing an injured ankle and would not be able to replace Whittaker.

Not according to the Liverpool native, though.

He claims he has a few niggles but nothing that would prevent him from fighting. Instead, his management finding the right deal is the only roadblock at this point.

“When I heard Rob was injured I was already working hard in the gym so we upped a bit knowing I could get the call for March 7,” Till told Jim Edwards. “I’ve had a few little niggles, as always, but I’m still willing and able.

“My management haven’t got the right deal yet, but I’m hopeful we can still make it happen. Mark my words, I’m scared of no one.”

Spoke to @darrentill2 just a second ago, here’s what he said about replacing Whittaker and fighting Cannonier at #UFC248 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/imPVQoBYDV — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) January 22, 2020

Cannonier vs. Till would certainly be a huge and pivotal matchup in the middleweight division if it ends up getting booked.

It would also add to what is looking to be a very strong UFC 248 card headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero.

Do you think we’ll end up seeing the matchup?