Nong-O Hama Avenges Loss to Kongthoranee with UD Victory in Rematch – ONE Fight Night 31 Highlights

Former eight-time ONE world champion Nong-O Hama climbed back into the win column with an impressive performance against rising Thai contender Kongthoranee in the ONE Fight Night 31 headliner in Bangkok.

After a much more timid approach in their first meeting, Nong-O came out looking to make a statement in the rematch, lighting up Kongthoranee’s legs with a bevy of brutal calf kicks.

The first round clearly belonged to Nong-O, but Kongthoranee was far from out of the fight.

Ramping up the aggression in the second stanza, Kongthoranee landed a left followed by a booming right hand that had Nong-O on the ropes. Kongthoranee moved in for the kill, but Nong-O survived the onslaught and made it to the third and final round.

After a hellacious second stanza, Kongthoranee appeared to be running on empty. Smelling blood in the water, Nong-O continued to push the pace, attacking the legs and body of his opponent with kicks galore. Kongthoranee struggled to muster much offense as the final seconds ticked off the clock, bringing their back-and-forth war to an epic conclusion.

Official Result: Nong-O Hama def. Kongthoranee via unanimous decision

Check Out Highlights From Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 31:

