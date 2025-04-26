Nakrob VS Jaosuayai to Headline ONE Fight Night 32

In an all-Thai showdown between two young Nak Muays in Jaosuyai, a former K-1 World Grand Prix finalist and a former Channel 7 champion, and his opponent, a 14-fight ONE Muay Thai veteran, Nakrob. In what will be an exciting fight, although lacking in name value at ONE Fight Night 31. It will be an excellent showcase of traditional Muay Thai skills in MMA gloves.

With both being dark horses in the division, Nakrob having a win over the likes of Tagir Khalilov, and Jaosuayai having a brutal finish over Denis Puric.

Both have a common defeat in that of Kongthoranee, showing that while both fighters have very high chances of one day fighting for a world title in ONE Championship. However, as both have lost to Kongthoranee, it highlights the levels displayed in the promotion, as many contenders in ONE have been world champions in other promotions and sanctioning bodies.

Jaosuayai vs Nakrob is for the hardcore fans of Muay Thai.

The two young Thais and the skills they will display will be a treat for all hardcore Muay Thai fans, thanks to the organization’s matchmaking. Almost always includes a foreign star to attract more attention from the casual audience. Still, Chatri Sityodtong and his matchmakers are taking a bit of a risk to put on a headline fight that lacks in name value but will be sure to excite and help out either of these fighters climb up the ranks as they look to hunt for the world title that Superlek once held.