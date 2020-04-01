Jan Blachowicz Wants Next Title Shot With Or Without Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Jan Blachowicz expects nothing less than a light heavyweight title shot in his next outing.

Blachowicz was seemingly next in line against Jon Jones following his impressive knockout win over Corey Anderson at UFC Rio Rancho in February. That result made it seven victories in the last eight fights for the Polish knockout artist.

However, with Jones getting arrested last week for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm among other things, there was uncertainty as to whether “Bones” would even be the champion in the near future.

For now, Jones looks to remain champion as he reached a plea agreement where he will serve four days of house arrest and one year of probation among other conditions to avoid jail time.

But even if that wasn’t the case, Blachowicz was expecting a title shot regardless despite the likes of Dominick Reyes and Thiago Santos wanting another crack:

“Everyone is trying to make his way to the belt, but these guys already had a chance and they didn’t take it,” Blachowicz told Polish media of before news of the Jones plea deal (via MMA Junkie). “Now they can rest some, or they can fight between the two of them. I am the next in line, and nobody can get in line in front of me. They can just fight to see who’s going to be fighting me next, when I’m defending the belt (or) if anything happens and they take the belt from Jon.”

While beating Jones would undoubtedly make winning the light heavyweight title even sweeter, the priority for Blachowicz is getting the shot in the first place. Which is why he wouldn’t mind fighting either Reyes or Santos for a vacant title either.

“Personally, I would prefer to fight him next for the belt, but fighting for the belt itself is the most important thing,” he added. “If they take away the belt (from Jones), or if the UFC decides to make an interim belt, I think in that situation I’d be fighting Reyes next, and then the rematch with Thiago Santos. Of course, that’s only if Jones is out of the championship race.”

For now, Jones isn’t so Blachowicz still remains in the hunt for the title as well as the chance to be the first fighter to truly inflict defeat on him.

Do you think Blachowicz deserves the next shot?