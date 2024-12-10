Jan Blachowicz books return at UFC London in fight with Carlos Ulberg in March

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz is set for his return to action at UFC London, booking a high-stakes pairing with surging City Kickboxing star, Carlos Ulberg on March 22. from The o2 Arena in London, England.

Blachowicz, the current number four ranked light heavyweight challenger, has been sidelined since he took on current divisional champion, Alex Pereira back in July 2023, dropping a close split decision defeat to the former two-weight champion at UFC 291.

As for the number seven ranked Ulberg, the Auckland native most recently extended his winning spree to seven straight fights at UFC Fight Night Macau back in November, landing a unanimous decision win over former title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir.

Jan Blachowicz set to return against Carlos Ulberg at UFC London

News of Jan Blachowicz’s return against City Kickboxing striker, Carlos Ulberg was confirmed by the UFC on their official X account this evening.

It’s going down in London Town,” UFC posted. “The first #UFCLondon matchups are on the books!”

A former undisputed light heavyweight champion, prior to his decision loss to Pereira, Polish fan-favorite, Blachowicz would force Russian contender, Magomed Ankalaev the distance in a spit decision draw in their vacant title fight at 205lbs.

And securing the vacant light heavyweight title back in 2020, Jan Blachowicz, a former KSW gold holder to boot, stopped recent UFC 310 feature, Dominick Reyes with a brutal knockout win on ‘Fight Island.

Becoming the first fighter in professional mixed martial arts to defeat former two-time middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya with a decision win at the Apex facility at UFC 259.

During his impressive seven-fight winning spree, Ulberg would turn in notable wins over the likes of Alonzo Menifield, Da un Jung, and Tafon Nchukwi of note.

UFC Fight Night London is slated to take place on March 22. from The o2 Arena in London, England — with an official headliner yet to be determined at the time of publication.