With fans and critics alike questioning the re-introduction of the symbolic BMF championship for this summer’s UFC 291 pay-per-view event, incoming ‘title’ challenger, Justin Gaethje has described the symbolic belt as “stupid” ahead of his rematch with Dustin Poirier.

Slated to take headlining honors at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 29. from the Delta Center, former interim lightweight champion, Gaethje takes on fellow former interim gold holder, Poirier – in an attempt to avenge a prior defeat to the Louisanan.

Headlining UFC Fight Night Glendale back in April 2018 on home soil. Arizona fan-favorite, Gaethje suffered an eventual fourth round standing TKO loss to Poirier, as the latter continued his roughshod run en route to his eventual interim title win.

Dustin Poirier suggests a fight with Justin Gaethje is the “most violent” bout available in the UFC

Last time out, however, Gaethje managed to return to the winner’s enclosure in a Fight of the Year contender against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286 in March, landing a close, majority decision win in the pair’s London co-main event clash.

And earning a rematch with rival, Poirier later this year, Gaethje – who will also compete for the symbolic BMF title, admitted that he thought the original introduction of the title was “stupid” back in 2019.

“My true assessment: When (Jorge) Masvidal and (Nate) Diaz fought for it, I was like, ‘This is stupid.’” Justin Gaethje told Cageside Press during a recent interview. “However, to the fans that say it’s stupid, I say that it’s ultimately the UFC giving one more fighter one more opportunity to win and to gain an opportunity to gain pay-per-view points. This belt, just like interim belts, on paper, are a championship. You are a champion in the eyes of the UFC, and when you are a champion in the eys of the UFC, you get paid different.”

“So, to the people who say it’s stupid it’s the UFC throwing a bone, like we always ask them to throw a bone and they never do,” Justin Gaethje explained. “So, I’m thankful there is an opportunity that I get to fight for. Especially because there is only one in the world. It’s a cool looking belt. I think it’s a little bit of a show, but I think it’s ultimately UFC throwing a bone, and I’ve got to be thankful for that.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)