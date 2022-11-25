Jan Blachowicz reacts to being bumped up to a title fight at UFC 282: “I was the last to know”

Jan Blachowicz has revealed he was the last person to be notified when it became announced he would be once again fighting for the light heavyweight belt at UFC 282.

A long-term injury is set to keep former champion Jiri Prochazka side-lined for an extended period of time and therefore the Czech native has respectfully offered to relinquish his title to allow the division to continue on without him.

Therefore, taking his and Glover Texeira’s place in the main event will be the originally scheduled co-main event of Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev. For Blachowicz this is an opportunity for redemption as he aims to re-acquire the belt he lost to the aforementioned Brazilian, Teixeira, at UFC 267.

Ankalaev however will have his first opportunity at becoming the light heavyweight champion with many touting him as one of the greatest talents in the 205-pound division.

Jan Blachowicz Speaks On His Late Title Opportunity at UFC 282

News broke of the injury to Prochazka only two days ago with the promotion quickly moving in its I new direction. One-half of the new main event, Jan Blachowicz, has recently revealed he was one of the last people to know of this rescheduling as he was on his way to Las Vegas when the alteration was announced.

“So we just arrived to Vegas yesterday in the evening. So, today is the first training. Get acclimated, used to the weather, and happy because title shot, main event. Amazing. That was crazy because I didn’t know anything, I was on the plane for ten hours. I was the last person know that my fight will be for the title. So I wish Jiri a very fast recovery. But, it is what it is. We’ve got the title shot, so perfect, I’m happy,” Blachowicz said. (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

Despite being the last to know about his opportunity to become a world champion once again it comes as no surprise that the Polish powerhouse was delighted once he found out.

Nothing changes for Jan Blachowicz in terms of opponent, fight card, date, or location however, as we build into UFC 282 the stakes are now as high as they possibly could be.

