Jan Blachowicz and Daniel Cormier had a short-lived internet war on Tuesday.

Blachowicz took issue with Cormier’s recent comments claiming that Jon Jones only wanted to return to the light heavyweight division because Blachowicz — the new champion — was an easier fight than Dominick Reyes.

“Jones beats Blachowicz. Too slow,” Cormier told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani recently (via MMA Junkie). “(Blachowicz is) too slow to beat … because the thing about Jones people don’t realize, he’s got a good chin. You can hit him. I hit him. A lot of us hit him. He can take punches, man.

“If Jan Blachowicz is out there, and he’s too slow, Jones would pick him apart. If I was still fighting at 205 – or if I was still fighting today – and you said, ‘DC, you can fight Jan Blachowicz,’ I’d probably fight Jan Blachowicz. No disrespect.”

That led to a heated response from Blachowicz.

“Hey @dc_mma! If you have so much to say about me, get your fat ass off the couch and come to the Octagon. I’ll teach you some respect.”

It didn’t take long for Cormier to respond as he went the respectful route.

“No chance champ, congrats on a big win. You’re the man! You’re the king now, you shouldn’t worry bout what an old retired man is saying. Great job getting that title!”

Blachowicz was pleased the matter was settled then and there.

“Okey, that’s nice. An Internet war is over :). #ChampsRespect”

A rare wholesome moment at the top of the light heavyweight division.

