James Vick Felt ‘Humiliated’ After Justin Gaethje Knockout

Justin Gaethje pulled off a hellacious knockout over James Vick earlier this year.

The former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight champion started off his career undefeated upon coming to the UFC. He won his promotional debut fight against Michael Johnson with a second-round knockout. After that, Gaethje suffered the first losses of his career, with back-to-back defeats to Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier.

He was able to snap that losing streak against Vick this past summer, but at the expense of the Texan’s four-fight win streak. The pair headlined UFC Lincoln in August from Nebraska. Just over a minute into the first round, however, Gaethje landed a hellacious shot that rendered Vick unconscious.

This came after relentless trash talk from Vick in the weeks leading up to the fight. Vick was hoping for a big win over Gaethje in order to make a case for a title opportunity. Speaking to “MMA Junkie Radio” recently, Vick explained how “humiliating” the defeat to Gaethje was (via MMA News):