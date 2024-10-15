Jamahal Hill explains yawn after Alex Pereira win at UFC 307: ‘I was not impressed’

Former undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, Jamahal Hill has explained the story behind his decision to yawn off the performance of arch-rival, Alex Pereira following his win at UFC 307 earlier this month — claiming he was far from “impressed” with the Brazilian’s display against Khalil Rountree.

Hill, who has been out of action since he featured atop UFC 300 earlier this year, suffering a stunning first round knockout loss to former two-weight champion, Pereira — marking his return to the Octagon for the first time in almost a year.

Jamahal Hill claims he was “not impressed” by Alex Pereira’s win at UFC 307

And ruled from a UFC 303 return against the above-mentioned, Rountree, Illinois native, Hill shared a rather prophetic reaction to his rival’s victory against Rountree in the fourth round courtesy of a bloody barrage, claiming he was less than “impressed” by his display.

“It was an entertaining fight,” Jamahal Hill said on his YouTube channel. “You saw some adversity, you saw adjustments and game plan. That’s one thing I will give Alex (Pereira) credit for, he adjusted his game plan for a few times in that fight until he ultimately found his way to the finish and to the victory. So I will give him credit for that.”

“Now, to the yawn at the end — was it entertaining? Yes,” Jamahal Hill explained. “No, I’m not impressed. Did I see anything in the cage that scares me or that I didn’t expect to see? No. To be honest with you, I’m glad Alex won. I’m happy Alex won, because I want him to be as big of a giant in your minds as possible the next time I face him.”