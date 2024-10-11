Khalil Rountree eyes Jamahal Hill return after UFC 307 title fight: ‘I’m excited to come back’

Off the back of his stunning knockout loss against current light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 307 earlier this month, Khalil Rountree is already planning his return to action — in the form of an “inevitable” title eliminator against former champion, Jamahal Hill.

Rountree, who retains the number eight rank in the official light heavyweight division off the back of his bloody fourth round knockout loss against former two-division champion, Pereira in the main event of UFC 307 in Salt Lake City earlier this month.

Khalil Rountree weighs up title-eliminator with Jamahal Hill next

And previously paired with former champion, Hill at UFC 303 back in June during International Fight Week, before an anti-doping discretion forced his withdrawal from a pairing with the Contender Series product, Rountree has confirmed plans to fight the Illinois native in the near future in his return to action.

“I think it’s almost inevitable, right?” Khalil Rountree said of a fight with Jamahal Hill during an interview with Kevin Iole. “I think he’s ranked number three, so I think up there in the top-5 is kind of inevitable. So, let’s see what happens, I think pretty shortly there I’ll be talking to the matchmakers and the bosses and see what they think.”

“I’m here for it all,” Khalil Rountree explained. “I’m not done. I’m going to continue, I hope and believe that I’ll have another chance at fighting for the belt whether it’s Alex (Pereira) or whoever else if someone is able to take it from him, but yeah, I think that fight could definitely still happen.”

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Himself sidelined since he featured against Sao Paulo finisher, Pereira back in April in the main event of UFC 300, Hill dropped a thunderous opening round knockout loss against the Brazilian, however, has confirmed plans to work his way back to a rematch with Pereira.