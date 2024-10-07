‘We will see when you wake up’: Jamahal Hill sends chilling message to Alex Pereira after KO threat

Recieving the wrath of former-foe, Alex Pereira after he taunted his win at UFC 307, former champion, Jamahal Hill has once more vowed to take on the Brazilian in a future rematch — claiming he will knock out the light heavyweight titleholder if he shares the Octagon with him again.

Hill, who has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 300 against former two-division champion, Pereira back in April, most recently dropped a stunning opening round knockout loss to the Sao Paulo finisher — in his return to action following an infamous achilles injury.

And forced from a return at UFC 303 against Khalil Rountree and then Carlos Ulberg through a knee injury setback, Hill attended UFC 307 over the course of the weekend, watching on as Pereira successfully defended the crown for the third time in just seven months, courtesy of a bloody fourth round battering.

Sharing a teasing mockery of Pereira’s stoppage of Syndicate MMA staple, Rountree whilst in attendance at the Delta Center, Jamahal Hill was hit out at by the champion — who questioned if his yawning reaction was just him waking up from his crushing knockout loss at UFC 300.

Jamahal Hill again vows to knock out Alex Pereira after UFC 307 taunt

And responding to the Brazilian’s questioning, Hill vowed to fight him in the future once more — before stopping him to avenge his own knockout defeat.

“You said that!!!” Jamahal Hill posted on his official Instagram account. “But you will see me soon and we will see when you wake up!!!”

Yet to receive booking for his return to the Octagon, prior to his knockout loss to Pereira, Hill became the first product of Dana White’s Contender Series to win a UFC crown, landing a unanimous decision win over the Brazilian’s close-friend and trainer, Glover Teixeira on hostile territory in Rio de Janeiro.