Jiri Prochazka promises fight news, calls for Jamahal Hill: ‘I will let you know soon’

ByRoss Markey
Jiri Prochazka promises fight news, calls for Jamahal Hill: 'I will let you know soon'

Amid calls for a title-eliminator with fellow former light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill earlier over the course of the weekend, Jiri Prochazka has now confirmed he should receive news on his next fight soon.

Prochazka, the current number one ranked light heavyweight challenger, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 303 in a short-notice showdown with two-time foe, Alex Pereira during the International Fight Week event.

Jiri Prochazka reveals staph infection before Alex Pereira fight everything wasn't fine

And dropping his second career loss to the Brazilian star, Jiri Prochazka was felled with a stunning second round high-kick knockout – his second defeat to Pereira since their vacant title clash back in November of last year in Madison Square Garden.

READ MORE:  Casey O’Neill Celebrates UFC 305 Win with Dedication to Raygun

As for Hill, the Illinois native himself has yet to return since he headlined UFC 300 back in April against common-foe, Pereira, dropping his own spectacular opening round knockout loss to the Sao Paulo finishing ace.

Jiri Prochazka eyes third fight with Alex Pereira despite UFC 303 loss I know I can beat him

Jiri Prochazka eyes title eliminator with Jamahal Hill

And with both eyeing their way back to a title grudge fight with the former two-weight titleholder, Pereira, Prochazka has suggested he fight Hill next – hoping to land himself a quickfire return to action.

Jiri Prochazka weighs up fight with Jamahal Hill in UFC return I'm thinking of names

“I’m here in Perth, just came back from training and the event,” Jiri Prochazka said on his official Instagram account. “A really great event and fights. Congrats to all the winners – not just the winners, everyone. And about my next fight – I will let you [know] soon. Stay here, and now, let’s go for that.”

READ MORE:  Alistair Overeem doubts the future success of Alex Pereira: ‘Not long term for him’

In his most recent win, Czech Republic native, Prochazka landed a stunning, rallying knockout win over fellow European favorite, Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300 – earning himself a rematch fight with Pereira just months later on short-notice. 

Receiving flak for his next Octagon walk, Pereira is slated to headline UFC 307 at the beginning of October, taking on surging challenger, Khalil Rountree – who is returning from a controversial anti-doping violation just earlier this annum. 

READ MORE:  UFC Fighters Are Not Impressed with Dricus Du Plessis: 'How da fook this mdfkrr keeps winning'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts