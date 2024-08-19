Jiri Prochazka promises fight news, calls for Jamahal Hill: ‘I will let you know soon’

Amid calls for a title-eliminator with fellow former light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill earlier over the course of the weekend, Jiri Prochazka has now confirmed he should receive news on his next fight soon.

Prochazka, the current number one ranked light heavyweight challenger, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 303 in a short-notice showdown with two-time foe, Alex Pereira during the International Fight Week event.

And dropping his second career loss to the Brazilian star, Jiri Prochazka was felled with a stunning second round high-kick knockout – his second defeat to Pereira since their vacant title clash back in November of last year in Madison Square Garden.

As for Hill, the Illinois native himself has yet to return since he headlined UFC 300 back in April against common-foe, Pereira, dropping his own spectacular opening round knockout loss to the Sao Paulo finishing ace.

Jiri Prochazka eyes title eliminator with Jamahal Hill

And with both eyeing their way back to a title grudge fight with the former two-weight titleholder, Pereira, Prochazka has suggested he fight Hill next – hoping to land himself a quickfire return to action.

“I’m here in Perth, just came back from training and the event,” Jiri Prochazka said on his official Instagram account. “A really great event and fights. Congrats to all the winners – not just the winners, everyone. And about my next fight – I will let you [know] soon. Stay here, and now, let’s go for that.”

In his most recent win, Czech Republic native, Prochazka landed a stunning, rallying knockout win over fellow European favorite, Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300 – earning himself a rematch fight with Pereira just months later on short-notice.

Receiving flak for his next Octagon walk, Pereira is slated to headline UFC 307 at the beginning of October, taking on surging challenger, Khalil Rountree – who is returning from a controversial anti-doping violation just earlier this annum.