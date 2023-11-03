Jamahal Hill dubs himself the UFC’s best boxer, Reveals his top five

Jamahal Hill has dubbed himself the best boxer in the UFC.

2023 looked to be a breakout year for ‘Sweet Dreams’ after he claimed the light heavyweight title in a short-notice opportunity against former champion Glover Teixeira at UFC 283. Everything was going according to plan as Jamahal Hill anxiously awaited his next opponent, Jiri Prochazka, to heal up from a shoulder injury so the pair could handle some business inside the Octagon. Then disaster struck.

Hill ruptured his Achilles this past July while participating in a charity basketball game alongside other UFC stars, which would force him to relinquish his light heavyweight championship.

Since then, Jamahal Hill has remained active, engaging in interviews and offering his unique incite via his YouTube channel. During a recent interview with The Schmo, Hill was asked who he considers to be the best boxers in the UFC right now. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Hill placed himself at the top before rounding out his list.

“My top five boxers in the UFC right now? I’d have to say myself at one, I’d probably say Dustin Poirier at two,” Hill said. “Probably [Sergei] Pavlovich. I’ll probably set him at four, I’ll put Sean Strickland at three. I’ll put Pavlovich at four and then, no … damn I’m going to have to move Pavlovich down again, and I’ll have to move Sean down. Three I’d put Max Holloway, then Sean, then Pavlovich” (h/t MMA News).

Jamahal Hill's Top 5 active boxers in the UFC. (h/t @TheSchmo312) pic.twitter.com/5F4kT4Xbiw — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) November 3, 2023

Boxing has become a hot topic over the last few weeks courtesy of Francis Ngannou’s shocking performance against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Riyadh.

Jamahal Hill Shares his prediction for the UFC 295 title fight between Prochazka and Pereira

With no timeline for Jamahal Hill’s return in place, the light heavyweight division will move on with a new champion being crowned in the UFC 295 headliner on November 11. Former 205-pound champ Jiri Prochazka will return to the main event spotlight in hopes of reclaiming the title he never lost. Standing in his way will be former middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira, who will be competing in the division for just the second time.

“I don’t know if it ends with a knockout, but I see a way where both men could land and end it with a knockout,” Hill said of the highly anticipated title tilt. “I think the knockout is more probable for Pereira. I think if Prochazka wants to end it within the distance it will probably be submission.”

Hill expects to return in 2024 and plans on challenging the winner of Prochazka and Pereira.