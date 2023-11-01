jiri prochazka warned of poor striking defence ahead of UFC 295: ‘that may cost you against Alex Pereira’

Henry Cejudo warns Jiri Prochazka about his striking defence heading into his bout against Alex Pereira.

On November 11, two of the UFC’s most devastating strikers are set to do battle for the vacant light-heavyweight title. After successfully defeating Jan Blachowicz in his first fight at the 205lb limit, Pereira was immediately slotted in to be one half of the fight for Jamahal Hill’s recently vacated title.

Having never actually lost his title, vacating his title after suffering a shoulder injury, it was only right that Prochazka was granted shot upon his return.

Throughout their UFC careers the pair have produced brutal finishes, and have been apart of exciting contests. Pereira is the more schooled of the two having won titles in two divisions as a glory kickboxer. The Brazilian also poses elite power, having numerous highlight reel knockouts to his name.

Prochazka brings a unconventional approach to striking, taking inspiration from more traditional martial arts. The 31-year-old is very unpredictable and too holds serious power – Prochazka is a real threat and is willing to battle through adversity to earn victory.

Henry Cejudo critical of Jiri Prochazka’s defence

Prochazka is a proven finisher, but is also no stranger to being dropped and hurt in his contests.

Discussing the matchup, Henry Cejudo feels that this could not be a good sign when heading into a fight with someone like Pereira, claiming that the ‘hittable’ Prochazka could

“The technique, as good as you are with everything, there’s one area where I feel like you really need to get better at — two areas,” Cejudo said. (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “Your defence, with your hands: I don’t like seeing you get hit because that may cost you against a guy like Alex Pereira. Then the other thing, too, is your takedown defence. Your takedown defence is still a little suspect.” (H/T MMA Mania)

Along with winning titles in the UFC, Cejudo also spends a lot of time working on his YouTube channel where he will post technique and fight breakdowns.

Henry Cejudo breaks down Jiri Prochazka’s game

