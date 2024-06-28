Video – Jamahal Hill called out for being a little too quiet during awkward encounter with Alex Pereira at UFC PI

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill bumped into one another for the first time since their UFC 300 headliner in April.

Two months after he put ‘Sweet Dreams’ to sleep in the opening round of their light heavyweight headliner, ‘Poatan’ will put his 205-pound crown up for grabs once again as he steps in on 16 days’ notice to defend his belt against another former champion, Jiri Prochazka, at UFC 303 on Saturday night.

Ahead of their highly anticipated rematch, Pereira ran into the last man to catch his hands while at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill bumped into each other at the UFC Performance Institute 👀



Jamahal Hill talks a big game… until he’s face-to-face with Alex Pereira

In the weeks since being turned into a meme, Hill has talked a pretty big game on his YouTube channel, telling Pereira that their paths will cross again, one way or another.

“Best of luck to you in your fight, in this rematch with Jiri,” Hill said addressing Pereira directly. “Because if you lose, I don’t give a f*ck if they offer me a title shot — it’s me and you. You win, I’m going to go starch the next guy and I’ll see you soon. You lose? I’ll see you real soon.”

Considering the strongly worded message he had for Pereira online, fans on social media were quick to drag Hill for offering ‘Poatan’ nothing more than a friendly handshake when standing face-to-face with the ‘Brazilian Boogeyman.’