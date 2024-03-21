Jamahal Hill casts doubt on Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 300 fight: ‘Show me him outclassing somebody’

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill appears to be less than sold on the ability and perceived dominance of new gold holder, Alex Pereira, questioning if the Brazilian has ever handily swept through an opponent before their UFC 300 title fight next month.

Hill, the current number one ranked light heavyweight contender, has been sidelined since January of last year, snatching the vacant crown in a unanimous decision win over ex-champion, Glover Teixeira on enemy territory in Brazil.

And forced to vacate the light heavyweight crown back in November, Hill had ruptured his achilles in the summer during a pick-up basketball game during International Fight Week.

Landing his second Octagon championship at Madison Square Garden, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira stopped the returning former champion, Jiri Prochazka with a blistering second round strikes win – adding to spoils landed at the middleweight limit early into his stint with the Dana White-led promotion.

Jamahal Hill questions Alex Pereira’s ability pre-UFC 300

And slated to headline UFC 300 as part of a massive pay-per-view event next month in ‘Sin City’, Pereira’s perceived dominance against any of his opposition so far has been brought into question by the above-mentioned Illinois native, Hill.

“Bruno Silva beat Alex (Pereira) convince me otherwise,” Jamahal Hill posted on his official X account. “Also, show me one round of him just straight outclassing somebody????”

Bruno Silva beat Alex convince me otherwise 👀, also show me one round of him just straight out classing somebody 👀???? — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 21, 2024



And when a social media user pointed out Pereira’s dominant first round knockout win over former middleweight champion, Sean Strickland inside just two minutes in his third Octagon walk, Hill dismissed that as an example of a one-sided win.

“Catching somebody isn’t outclassing them,” Jamahal Hill posted.

Catching somebody isn’t out classing them — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 21, 2024

Staking his claim for a stunning return after UFC 300 in his native Brazil at UFC 301 – just 21 days after his championship clash with Hill, Pereira reportedly inked a deal with the promotion to see him fight in Rio de Janeiro in a quickfire turnaround, if he dispatches the former in timely fashion next month.

