Jake Paul’s Girlfriend Drops in Rankings as Influence Declines

Dutch speed skating star Jutta Leerdam, girlfriend of boxer Jake Paul, has experienced a significant drop in the Media250 rankings, a prestigious list of the most influential figures in Dutch media. After ranking 38th last year, Leerdam has fallen 21 spots to 59th in the 2025 edition, despite the list expanding from 100 to 250 names.

Jake Paul’s Girlfriend Jutta Leerdam

Leerdam had been a standout last year as the highest new entrant, largely due to her dual career as an athlete and social media influencer. However, her influence seems to have waned in the eyes of the 20,000 media professionals surveyed for the ranking.

Unfazed by the rankings, Leerdam has traded the cold Dutch winter for the sun-soaked skies of Abu Dhabi. Following a busy skating weekend in China, the 25-year-old flew to the United Arab Emirates to train in milder conditions. Alongside her rigorous schedule, Leerdam is enjoying some quality time with her boyfriend, American YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The couple, who reunited for the first time since Paul’s boxing match against Mike Tyson, is expected to attend the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend. This could lead to a high-profile meeting with fellow Dutch sports icon Max Verstappen, who recently announced that he and his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, are expecting their first child.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam’s relationship began in late 2022 when Paul reached out to Leerdam via Instagram, inviting her to be a guest on his podcast. Initially, Leerdam was skeptical, thinking Paul seemed arrogant based on his online persona. However, as they continued talking, they discovered a deeper connection and quickly became close.

The couple officially announced their relationship in April 2023, with Paul playfully declaring on Instagram, “I’m Dutch now”. Since then, they have been navigating a long-distance relationship, with Paul based in the United States and Leerdam frequently traveling for her speed skating competitions