Jake Paul’s Girlfriend Worries About Tyson’s ‘Power Forever’ Ahead of Boxing Showdown

While Jake Paul’s girlfriend is standing by her man, she has some very real concerns about the YouTube star’s upcoming clash with the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet.’

On November 15, Paul will return to the squared circle for his 12 career fight as a professional boxer. This time, instead of taking on a past-their-prime MMA star, he’ll be facing one of the sport’s most dangerous knockout artists of all time, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

Their showdown will emanate from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and is expected to be one of the most-watched combat sports events of all time — due in large part to it airing on Netflix around the world at no extra charge for active subscribers.

Recently, Paul’s girlfriend and Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam shared her take on the highly anticipated scrap, and needless to say, she didn’t sound very confident about Paul’s chances against the former undisputed heavyweight world champion.

“I think you’re gonna win, but, he’s the competitor that is the most scary to me,” Leerdam told Paul on his YouTube channel. “Yeah, he’s scary. He’s just scary. He’s super strong, and I’ve seen videos of him. Of course he’s a little bit older now, but if you’ve ever been able to do that, your body remembers that. He has that power forever.”

Unlike everyone else, leerdam sees jake paul’s youth as a disadvantage

As it stands, Paul is a near 3-to-1 favorite to come out on top on a majority of sportsbooks, many of them believing Paul’s youth will be the difference-maker against the 58-year-old Tyson. However, Leerdam sees it a little differently.

“One thing about Jake is he’s been doing this for, like, 5 years … I think that is worse,” she continued. “I think that is worse than being, like, almost 60 and having your whole life [boxing]. You’re used to that power. You’ve trained so much. Your body will remember that. He’s had so many years of training.”