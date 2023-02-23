Jake Paul looking to face Nate Diaz in boxing and MMA later this year: “That’s what the fans want.”

‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul is looking for a showdown against the former UFC star Nate Diaz. Paul has to first get past Tommy Fury at their February 26 boxing showdown. Afterward, Paul is looking to jump back in the ring against the Stockton slugger.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the YouTuber turned pro-boxer Jake Paul explained his ideal plan. He said:

“I think (Nate Diaz’s team is) ready. I’m getting through Sunday (against Tommy Fury) and we’re gonna line that one up ASAP. I think that’s next,” Paul said on the MMA Hour. “Probably mid-year, maybe sometime summer … I think that’s what the fans want, and that’s who I want. There’s been a lot of back and forth, we’ve said our stuff, but it’s time to get down to business.”

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz in Boxing and MMA

Jake Paul is a boxing star with a perfect 6-0 against opponents such as Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and others. In addition to his boxing career, he is working alongside PFL MMA to promote events. Jake Paul wants to face Nate Diz in both boxing and MMA from the sounds of things. Paul continued:

“I want to do one fight boxing, one fight MMA, but I’m not sure if Nate’s team is like fully aligned on that yet. Or I don’t know if they realize how serious I am about that. I think they thought I was just doing it for hype, but I’m dead ass.” [Transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow]

See the full interview below: