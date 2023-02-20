Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury – Betting Preview

Social media influencer turned boxer Jake Paul will finally take on Love Island star Tommy Fury, who also happens to be the younger half-brother of Tyson Fury, in a catchweight of 185lbs, scheduled for eight rounds.

Both men hold undefeated records, although neither man has a win over a notable opponent, in the realm of boxing at least. Jake Paul has made a name for himself by taking on a number of prominent names from the world of MMA. Most recently, he defeated former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, in his highest profile bout to date.

The Problem Child’ also holds back to back wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, as well as a 1st round KO finish over Ben Askren. Stoppage victories over former NBA player Nate Robinson and fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib make up the remainder of Jake Paul’s 6-0 record.

On the other hand, Tommy Fury (8-0-0) has been fighting boxers, but only Daniel Bocianski is of any note. Bocianski entered the fight with a 10-1 record, and was relatively soundly defeated by Fury. His other opponents include the likes of Callum Ide 0-26-2), Scott Williams (0-9-0) and Przemyslaw Binienda (2-26-0). TNT’ also followed Paul’s route in taking on names from the world of MMA, having faced off against former Bellator fighter, Antony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor.

After huge amount of trash talk, canceled bouts, and controversy, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally face off this weekend. Betway currently have Jake Paul lined as a -150 favorite, with Fury sitting as a +110 underdog.

Jake Paul may have a relatively high KO rate, but that has typically been against smaller opponents, such as Askren who competed in MMA at 170lbs. Against Fury, he will be facing an opponent who is essentially the same size as him. As a result, ‘The Problem Child’ will not have the same power advantage that he had in bouts such as the Askren fight. If you agree with this assessment, then taking Jake Paul to win by decision may be your best bet. Betway have this prop lined at +200.

Alternatively, if you fancy Tommy Fury to end the Jake Paul ‘hype train’ once and for all, ‘TNT’ to win by KO/TKO is priced at an enticing +260.

Next Sunday, 185 pounds, 8 rounds, 6-0 me versus 8-0 Tommy Fury.



Side note: Carl Froch’s 7th fight was against a guy who was 3-5 and ended his career at 5-31. Carl the Clown. #PaulFury @MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/zfikvRNssj — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 19, 2023

Who are you taking? Jake Paul or Tommy Fury?