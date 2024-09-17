UFC legend on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson being a dissapointment: ‘It’s gonna feel like somebody died’

Former UFC star, Ken Shamrock has voiced his displeasure ahead of the November boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson in Texas, claiming the bout will likely bring with it an unsettling conclusion — with many within the community worried for the health and safety of the former world champion.

Shamrock, a former UFC superfight champion and former light heavyweight title challenger, most recently competed in mixed martial arts back in 2016, suffering a TKO defeat against multiple-time foe, Royce Gracie.

Winning the UFC superfight crown back in 1995 following prior success in Pancrase, Shamrock would submit Dan Severn with an impressive opening round guillotine choke submission win — before defending the crown in matches with Oleg Taktarov, and then Kimo Leopoldo.

Ken Shamrock unsettled by Jake Paul – Mike Tyson boxing fight

And ahead of the November boxing match between outspoken social media influencer, Paul and former undisputed boxing heavyweight world champion, Tyson, the above-mentioned Shamrock claimed fans will likely be unsettled following the conclusion of the professional clash in ‘The Lone Star State’.

“[If Jake Paul] wins, there’s a huge bad taste in the world of boxing,” Ken Shamrock told VLAD TV. It’s a disappointment to an organization that has loved Mike Tyson. It is like the death of somebody and it should be victorious for Jake Paul and I think on that small group of people that are following, yes.

“But — in that whole atmosphere of boxing, it’s gonna feel like somebody died,” Ken Shamrock explained. “If you know there’s a chance then Mike isn’t Mike. …The problem remains is whether or not Mike can last long enough to land a good punch. That’s what I don’t wanna see. I don’t want to see [Paul beat Tyson]. And it’s not cause I don’t like Jake Paul, it’s because I love Mike Tyson, I do. I think everything he’s done for boxing and what he’s done in his career, he doesn’t need this.”