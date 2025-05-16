Jake Paul Vows to Do What Canelo Couldn’t: ‘I Will to KO Chavez Jr.’

Jake Paul plans on doing what Canelo Alvarez couldn’t.

The YouTuber turned pro boxer will return to the squared circle on Saturday, June 28, in Anaheim, California, for a clash with former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

While the 39-year-old Chavez is no longer the fighter he once was, he’s arguably the most decorated and experienced boxer Jake Paul has ever faced in his career. It’s also nice to see ‘The Problem Child’ choose an opponent under 40 years old.

Paul and Chavez Jr. recently engaged in their first face-off after exchanging some unpleasantries at the first press conference to promote their boxing bout.

Afterward, Paul spoke with The Schmo and sent a very clear message to both Chavez Jr. and Canelo, who earned a unanimous decision victory over ‘La Leyenda Continua’ in 2017.

“Got to stop him,” Paul said of his fight with Chavez Jr. “Enemy territory, the crowd’s going to be against me, and I got to knock him out and make a statement and do what Canelo couldn’t do.”

Jake Paul goes for his 12th career win



Paul enters the fight with an 11-1 record, seven of his victories coming by way of knockout. His lone loss came in February 2023 when he surrendered a split decision to Tommy Fury in Riyadh. Since then, ‘The Problem Child’ has bounced back with a couple of confidence-building wins over a pair of nobodies, a sixth-round TKO against ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, and a pair of decisions over Nate Diaz and ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

Paul’s victory over Tyson was one of the most watched boxing matches of all time, bringing in a reported 108 million viewers from the opening bell to the final bell.

Paul vs. Chavez Jr. is unlikely to do anything remotely close to that number, but the fight is garnering some attention considering Paul’s opponent has won four of his last five fights and poses a legitimate threat to the 28-year-old social media star.