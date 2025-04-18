Jake Paul set to fight former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June boxing fight

Polarizing puncher, Jake Paul is set for his first outing to the ring this year, booking a showdown with Mexican veteran, former WBC middleweight champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28. in a professional boxing in Anaheim, California this summer.

Paul, who has been out of action since November of last year, most recently turned in his eleventh professional boxing win in a unanimous decision victory against former world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson in Texas atop a Netflix-broadcasted card.

As for former WBC world champion, Chavez Jr. — the son of former decorated world champion, Julio Cesar Chavez, the Mexican most recently turned in his third consecutive victory in a decision win over former UFC middleweight contender, Uriah Hall back in July of last year.

The Ring Magazine reporter, Mike Coppinger, confirmed the pairing on social media overnight.

Jake Paul is set to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in a cruiserweight bout this summer, sources tell The Ring’s @MikeCoppinger,” The Ring posted on X overnight. “Chavez most recently fought on Paul’s undercard in July 2024, his first fight since 2021.”

Himself in the midst of a run of five straight fights, Paul, who boasts an 11-1 professional record, came unstuck in his only blemish in a decision loss to Tommy Fury, the half-brother of former undisputed WBC heavyweight titleholder, Tyson Fury back in 2023.

During his breif career in combat sports, Ohio native, Jake Paul has turned in notable wins over the likes of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, as well as BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Mike Perry.

Boasting a 54-6-1(1) professional record, during his pomp, Chavez Jr. won the undisputed WBC middleweight title with a decision win over German opponent, Sebastian Zbik, before defending the crown against Peter Manfredo Jr., Marco Antonio Rubio, and Andy Lee.