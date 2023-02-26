Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: MMA fighters react to an intriguing battle

After a split decision in Saudia Arabia inside the Diriyah Arena, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have inspired a lot of feedback from professional mixed martial artists who’d like to offer feedback on the fight.

Literally, after years in the making, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have finally met face-to-face in the ring for a match. After going to a decision, the judges scored the bout for Tommy Fury (74-75, 76-73, 76-73).

It was a pretty competitive match when you consider it was a youtube facing down a boxer who comes from literal world champion boxing lineage. Both men scored points, and despite a controversial knockdown later into the fight by Paul, Fury still came away with the win.

MMA fighters react to the Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul fight

One of the most notable to chime in during the fight was none other than UFC welterweight Gilbert ‘Durinho’ Burns, who shared his opinion on how events were transpiring.

I think @jakepaul is winning this fight! Who you think? #PaulFury — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 26, 2023

A fellow UFC lightweight would take the time to share his opinion, and it was none other than Michael Chiesa. He touched on the rumours that the fight was “scripted” and “fixed”.

The general public does not realize how serious the implications are if you’re involved in a fixed fight & get caught.



Low level fighters get a lifetime ban & fines. Main event PPV fighters get major athletic sanctions, huge fines & possible jail time.



It’s not that easy. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 26, 2023

Many more fighters took the time to chime in, sharing mixed reactions. The funniest of them all might’ve been from rising UFC featherweight Arnold Allen who said: “Should’ve gone to bed. These guys aren’t bad enough that it’s funny and not good enough that it’s good.”

Should've gone to bed 🤔 these guys arent bad enough that its funny and not good enough that its good — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) February 26, 2023

Former UFC fighter and now UFC analyst Alan Jouban shared his opinion in a series of tweets. Despite the opinion of others, he saw Tommy Fury winning handily over Jake Paul.

Fury’s energy is back and forth during his walk out. #PaulVsFury — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

Jake might have won a close around five but the point deduction, makes it a 9-9 round. So Fury still up 3-1 with a tied 5th. #PaulVsFury — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

Jake gets scored the knocked down but Fury won the final round. I have Fury with the win. #PaulVsFury — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 26, 2023

Check out the reactions from other fighters down below, who all saw things in different and intriguing ways. Note how respect was shown for both fighters after their performance.

Tommy came out blazing — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) February 26, 2023

Fury is lookin better than I expected — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

How do you take a point from Fury? — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) February 26, 2023

I respect Jake man he got a chin on him frfr glad got the decision rt tommy won clearly — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 26, 2023

At least we got the right result. Great fight. Respect to both fighters #PaulFury — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 26, 2023

Man you know Jake is regretting that bet right about now 😬😬😬 #PaulFury — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) February 26, 2023

There’s a lot of room for growth for Paul. I felt Tyson Fury was edging it out as well. These guys both made a nice bag! #PaulFury — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 26, 2023

No power, makes me want to dust off the gloves! — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) February 26, 2023

