4-0 professional boxer, Jake Paul has urged former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor to attempt to assault him if they ever come face to face, after reports emerged over the weekend detailing how Italian DJ and television personality, Francesco Facchinetti had alleged McGregor attacked him at an event in Rome, Italy — leaving him with a broken nose.



McGregor, who is currently holidaying with his family and fiancée, Dee Devlin, baptized the couple’s third-born child, Rían at the Vatican in Rome, before he was presented with the key to the city. Later that night at an event at the St. Regis hotel, Facchinetti alleged that McGregor had assaulted him in an unprovoked attack, leaving him with a broken nose.



Facchinetti claimed that he and his partner, Wilma Fassiol had been speaking with McGregor and Devlin for the previous two hours, before McGregor allegedly invited them to another party later that night. Facchinetti explains that when he accepted the 33-year-old’s offer, he was then allegedly attacked in an unprovoked manner, before members of McGregor’s entourage corralled the Crumlin native, holding him against a wall.



Whilst McGregor nor his publicist have yet to address the alleged incident, a spokesperson from the St. Regis hotel released a statement, detailing how they would fully support police and law enforcement if they wished to carry out an investigation.



“We will offer the police our full support in their investigation,” The statement read. “The safety and security of our guests and employees is always our first priority.“



Jake Paul Urges “Coked Up” Conor McGregor To Try Attack Him



In response to the alleged assault, the aforenoted, Paul, who is still attempting to entice the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion to take a professional boxing match against him, claimed that McGregor was “coked up” and urged him to attempt to assault him if they ever crossed paths.



“Coked up Conor [McGregor] likes to play tough guy with musicians… Conor PLEASE try and do something when you see me !!,” Jake Paul posted on Twitter.

Last competing in August, Paul improved to 4-0 as a professional boxer, taking home a split decision win over former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley over the course of eight rounds.



The outspoken 24-year-old is reportedly in negotiations to tackle the undefeated, Tommy Fury in his boxing return next.