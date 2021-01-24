None seemed to be more excited about the loss of Conor McGregor than YouTube star / up and coming boxer Jake Paul who took to Twitter sharing some words for the former champion immediately after his loss.

AYE @thenotoriousmma INSTEAD OF $50 MILLION I GOT $10,000 for you now😂😂😂 CASH THO!! ALL CASH😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8EfPgvAk97 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 24, 2021

Late in 2020, Paul took aim at Conor McGregor following his knockout victory over NBA star Nate Robinson, however, it appeared the former UFC champion had no interest in taking on the YouTuber. At that point, Paul had offered McGregor a sum of 50 million dollars to enter the boxing ring against him, since this recent upset, however, the offer according to Paul has shrunk substantially to just $10,000.

McGregor made his long-awaited return to the octagon to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Heading into the matchup McGregor was seen as the favorite by many and had teased that he would showcase the best form of McGregor we have seen yet. Starting off the fight McGregor looked great aside from an early takedown by Poirier even coming close to finishing the fight near the end of the first. In the second round, however, wild McGregor started off strong Poirier found momentum and a big shot allowing him to turn the tides and take the former double champ out with a barrage of shots.

While Paul may be aiming at a matchup with McGregor in boxing, the former UFC champion’s name has been attached to an upcoming bout with boxing royalty Manny Pacquiao. UFC President Dana White has said that it is unlikely that the boxing bout with Pacquiao happens this year, and given that McGregor remains under contract with the UFC the chances of McGregor entering the boxing ring this year against anyone seem slim.

Currently, Paul boasts a 2-0 professional boxing record with his first victory coming against a fellow YouTube and his second against the NBA star in Robinson.