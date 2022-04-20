Professional boxer, Dylan Moran – a sparring partner of former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has mocked recent footage of the undefeated, Jake Paul honing his boxing skills, claiming that upon further viewing he doesn’t want to fight the controversial Ohio native.

Moran, who helped Dubliner, McGregor prepare for his UFC 257 rematch with Dustin Poirier in January of last year, has competed professionally himself on 18 separate occasions – boasting a 17-1 professional record.

A native of Dungarvan, Moran has embarked on a seven-fight undefeated run since his sole loss back in 2019, most recently defeating MJ Hall with a points victory back in November of last year.

During his camp with McGregor ahead of UFC 257 last year, Moran was the subject of a callout from Jake Paul – who questioned the Waterford native’s boxing ability, leading to a now-infamous response from Moran, who offered to spar Jake Paul at former world champion, Floyd Mayweather‘s training facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Jake (Paul), I just watched your interview,” Dylan Moran posted on social media. “You are one thick, ignorant fool. I don’t even know what to say about you. You’re an absolute disgrace to yourself, America. The best thing to happen over that way was Donald Trump. I hope he gets back into power and builds an even bigger wall to keep you and all your clowns behind it. Now Jake, the last few weeks, we’ve watched you online disrespecting fighters, good people, asking for fights, shouting offers.”

“This is my offer to you, I’ll come to America today, tomorrow or any other day. Me and you go to the legendary Floyd Mayweather’s gym and we’ll get in the ring – doghouse rules. Let’s see how that works out for you. I will rip your head off, Jake. We are not the same. You make videos for a living. I fight. You’ve put it out there and everybody wants to see it, so we’re all waiting on your reply.”

Jake Paul has teased an August return to the squared circle

Posting footage of him training with a freestanding rebound punch bag, Paul, who had recently compiled a “hit list” of opponents for an August return – floated potential fights to his fanbase on Twitter, claiming that his next foe will also receive a knockout loss.

“Someone’s getting knocked out in August (lock emoji),” Jake Paul tweeted. “Who should it be?”

Someone’s getting knocked out in August🔒



Who should it be? pic.twitter.com/BBmCNs8iZI — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 17, 2022

Responding to footage of Paul training, the aforenoted, Moran – in quite sarcastic fashion, played down a potential fight, tweeting, “Well I don’t fancy it anymore after watching that.”

Well I don’t fancy it anymore after watching that https://t.co/Z5KvdGca65 — Dylan Moran (@pro_dylanmoran) April 19, 2022

In his most recent outing, Paul improved to 5-0 as a professional, stopping former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley with a crushing, one-punch knockout atop a December, Showtime card in Florida.

