Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has urged Jake Paul to fight currently active former UFC fighter Anderson Silva. Paul recently took to social media to call out Michael Bisping for a boxing matchup, despite ‘The Count’ retiring quite some time ago.

Bisping being the fighting man that he is wants the matchup, with the stipulation he had some time to lose weight first and get back into fighting shape. However, a long-time friend of Bisping, Daniel Cormier, has called for Paul to test himself against ‘The Spider’ instead.

“You want an older guy to fight?” he said. “There’s a former UFC champion that is doing exactly what you’re doing. His name’s Anderson Silva. That’s who you should be fighting, Jake. That’s who you should be calling out!”

Daniel Cormier Advises Jake Paul

Daniel Cormier would go on to explain how he felt Silva was a better fit in comparison to Bisping with the Brazilian still being a former title holder in the UFC but also a currently active boxer too.

“You should be calling out Anderson, not Michael Bisping. That’s the fight. Not only does that fight fit the mold of what you’re doing, that fight actually gives us some idea of what this thing is that you’re trying to do or portray.”

“If you really want to show the world, if you really want to prove that this is a second career for Jake Paul, fight Anderson Silva. That’s fun because Anderson Silva is still an amateur boxer, but he’s still training, and he’s still fit.”

Although Cormier is not against Bisping taking on Jake Paul as he believes the British fighter would take him into deep waters. For Paul to progress this fight needs to be against Anderson Silva.

“If Jake Paul wants to be considered real and Jake Paul wants to be an actual fighter, you’ve gotta fight somebody that is more in the game. And that person to me is Anderson Silva.” (Transcribed by Dexerto)

How do you feel Jake Paul would fair against Anderson Silva or Michael Bisping?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.