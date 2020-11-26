Jake Paul believes a fight between him and former dual UFC champion Conor McGregor “is bound to happen”.

The 23-year-old made a successful professional boxing debut in January taking out fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib inside one round. Paul is now set to challenge former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr which takes place on November 28.

McGregor is due to square off against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 before setting up his second professional boxing match. The Irishman previously fell to a tenth-round TKO loss at the hands of Floyd Mayweather in 2017. If everything goes to plan ‘Notorious’ will box against eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao. Paul believes McGregor should avoid an “embarrassing night” against the Filipino boxing legend and instead face him in 2021.

“There’s no other fighter with as big of a platform as me that’s calling him out right now,” Paul told CBS Sports. “He wants to fight Manny Pacquiao. Manny Pacquiao will destroy him. It will be another embarrassing night for him, just like when he got embarrassed by Floyd (Mayweather).

“So, Jake Paul versus Conor McGregor is bound to happen. I know he’s seen these interviews, I know he’s seen the shit talk. It’s gonna happen.” (Transcribed by The Score)

On Wednesday Paul was talking up his boxing ability while taking shots at several MMA fighters including McGregor.

“That level of competition is harder than what these MMA guys are bringing,” Paul said of his sparring partners. “These MMA guys have to go into the gym and have to worry about elbows and kicks and Jiu-Jitsu and takedowns and takedown defense all this extra stuff. I’m only boxing. So, when they come into the boxing ring, my skillset is higher than theirs right now. I’m ready for these guys right now. So, Ben Askren, Masvidal, the McGregor’s they’re going to get the smoke and people will see.”

