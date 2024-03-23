Jake Paul plans to test power punching of Mike Tyson in July boxing clash: ‘I can’t wait to give him a death stare’

Remaining confident in his ability to drop and stop former world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson in the pair’s July showdown in Texas, professional puncher, Jake Paul has claimed his chin will withstand any strikes the New Yorker has on offer for him.

Paul, a ten-fight professional veteran, turned in his third consecutive victory earlier this month, turning in a blistering first round TKO stoppage win over the hugely overmatched, Ryan Bourland in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Hoddle

And prior to that, Paul had taken out professional boxer, Andre August with a one-punch first round KO – after a decision win over former UFC lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz back in August of last year, with the mixed martial arts star making his professional boxing debut – ahead of a summer return against Jorge Masvidal.

Jake Paul confident of withstanding Mike Tyson’s power

Himself drawing revered knockout pugilist, Tyson on July 20. in Arlington, Texas – in what is currently targeted to be an officially sanctioned professional boxing match, Ohio native, Paul claims his chin is “iron” and will be more than capable of holding up against the former world champion’s shuddering power.

“I want to see how hard he (Mike Tyson) hits,” Jake Paul said on his show B/S with Jake Paul. “Mike, I really want to see, bro. Let’s see all the legends, the myths, because you’re ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson – but I have an iron chin. People know that, I take shots.”

“So I think people are understanding that me being able to deal with his power, and this is something this is going to make it interesting,” Jake Paul explained. “I’m excited, I literally can’t wait to look across the ring and see him and give him a f*cking death stare.”

Who wins in Texas in July: Mike Tyson or Jake Paul?