Dana White rips Jake Paul for booking boxing match with Mike Tyson: ‘He’s gonna fight Clint Eastwood next’

UFC CEO Dana White has never been a fan of Jake Paul, so it isn’t a surprise that he isn’t pleased with the YouTuber-turned-boxer facing Mike Tyson next.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Hoddle

Paul and Tyson are set to box on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The fight caught many by surprise due to the age discrepancy between the two, which White is not a fan of. He also says he is good friends with Tyson but even White can’t get into the fight due to Tyson being 58 when the bout happens.

Dana White is NOT a fan of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson:



“I love Mike… but when the fight happens he’s gonna be 58 years old. It’ll be a 31 year age difference.



Jake Paul did fight a kid his age and he lost. If he beats Mike Tyson he’s gonna fight Clint Eastwood next. Clint… pic.twitter.com/DozvSK7gWl — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 21, 2024

“I love Mike and I hate talking about it because he always gets mad when I talk about this stuff, but when the fight happens he will be 58-years-old. There will be a 31-year age difference, Jake Paul did fight a kid his age and lost. I just saw this thing on the internet yesterday, if he beats Mike Tyson, he’s gonna fight Clint Eastwood next, Clint Eastwood is 93 years old,” White said on The Pound 4 Pound podcast.

White also thinks Paul is only boxing Tyson due to the fact the YouTuber-turned-boxer can’t sell fights himself unless he is fighting someone with a name.

Mandatory Credit: Cooper Neil – Zuffa LLC

“He doesn’t, what Jake wants is Jake wants to make money. The people that follow Jake Paul don’t buy Jake Paul’s fight, so Jake Paul has to fight people who can actually sell pay-per-views,” White added.

Dana White’s long feud with Jake Paul

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Dana White criticize Jake Paul as the two have had a long-reigning feud.

Mandatory Credit: Netflix

Since Paul has gotten into combat sports, he has taken shots at White for not paying his fighters enough money. Paul has also boxed a couple of former UFC fighters and has beaten them, which likely adds to White’s feud with Paul.

But, White isn’t the only person who has complained about Paul boxing soon-to-be 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

What are your thoughts on Dana White’s comments on Jake Paul?