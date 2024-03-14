Will Jake Paul back out of his fight with Mike Tyson after seeing footage of the legendary boxer in training?

Mike Tyson may be playing the role of a washed-up pugilist in his upcoming clash with Jake Paul, but the former unified heavyweight world champion certainly doesn’t look the part.

On Saturday, July 20, “the baddest man on the planet” will return to the ring for a showdown with ‘The Problem Child’ inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The announcement was met with criticism almost immediately with many pundits disparaging Paul’s decision to fight someone 20 years retired and more than 30 years old than himself.

However, some fight fans have quickly changed their tune after footage of Mike Tyson’s first day of training camp emerged online. In the video, ‘Iron’ looks both quick and powerful, hitting the pads with precision and appearing to be in fantastic shape.

Responding to the footage, a slew of fans suggested that Jake Paul may pull out of the bout for fear of tasting some of the New York native’s iconic power.

“Jake Paul calling his agent to cancel the fight,” one fan wrote in response. “Damn — RIP Jake,” another added. “Better have an ambulance standing by for @jakepaul,” a third said.

Octagon Icon Chuck Liddell shares his Take on Mike Tyson’s return to the ring

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell offered a similar sentiment during a brief interview with TMZ, suggesting that Tyson still has the tools to plant Jake Paul six feet under with one punch.

“When Tyson hits him, it’s over,” Liddell said before adding, “The last thing to go is power.”

According to The MMA Hour host Ariel Helwani, the fight’s organizers are hoping to have the contest sanctioned as a professional bout by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. If successful, it will be Mike Tyson’s first pro fight since suffering a loss to Kevin McBride in 2005.

Tyson has since stepped inside the ring, though it was for an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. Their contest went to an eight-round draw. The event also featured one of Jake Paul’s earliest appearances in the ring, defeating former NBA star Nate Robinson via a second-round knockout.