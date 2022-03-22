Jake Paul has again been critical of the UFC’s policy regarding fighter pay, in addition to voicing his opinion on Jorge Masvidal.

On Tuesday, ‘The Problem Child’ took to his social media, where he gave out his two “facts of the day.”

Paul’s first fact was used to take aim at Masvidal’s recent involvement in an alleged altercation, with rival Colby Covington outside a restaurant in Miami, Florida yesterday evening.

The 25-year-old even labeled Masvidal as a “b*tch” for having to “blindside” Covington, after failing to beat his former teammate earlier this month in an unfavourable decision loss at UFC 272.

“#1 Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby. Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him?,” Paul wrote.

The former Disney star then continued his campaign for improved fighter pay with some interesting stats regarding UFC revenue.

“#2 UFC always says it’s increased fighter pay 600% since 2005,” Paul added. Per Huddle Up, UFC revenue is up 1,700% since 05 and PROFITS up by 6,200% 10x fighter pay!!!”

When will Jake Paul fight again?

Paul went 3-0 in the squared circle in 2021 as he extended his unbeaten run to five.

The boxer earned himself a first-round TKO win over Ben Askern, before producing back-to-back wins over former UFC Welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley. Where in their second meeting Jake Paul put all doubt to bed after delivering a vicious knockout back in December.

With Paul still yet to confirm his first fight of 2022, fans are left guessing who it will be and whether the level of competition takes a step up, as Jake continues to attempt to lure megastar Conor McGregor into a boxing fight.

Who do you think Jake Paul should face next?

