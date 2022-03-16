UFC president Dana White has responded to Jake Paul’s latest social media proposal during an appearance on Logan Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ podcast.

Last week, ‘The Problem Child’ took to Twitter in search of a one-fight UFC deal that would see him square off against Conor McGregor inside the Octagon.

“Dana – Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor,” Paul wrote. “If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again Deal?”

White had the following to say about a potential Jake Paul – Conor McGregor fight.

“Well, he shouldn’t even be fighting Conor McGregor,” White said. These guys [the Pauls] are f—ng huge. [Logan] is huge, his brother [Jake] is huge. What’s your brother, 6-foot-1, 210 [pounds]? Conor McGregor is 145, 155 pounds. … There’s weight classes for a reason.

“Do you think [Jake] could make ‘70?” White continued, asking Logan Paul directly.

“I don’t think so,” Logan Paul replied.

“Yeah, exactly,” White said. “And it’s a stretch for Conor to fight at 170. He fought Nate [Diaz] at ‘70, that isn’t his f—ng weight class, not even close.”

White refused to totally rule out the fight but insists it is unlikely.

“I’m never completely closed off to anything,” White said about Paul. “I used to say that about things, but I don’t say that anymore, because you never know. You never know what could happen.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Jake Paul Tells Dana White That Weight Isn’t An Issue

Paul has since reacted to White’s comments by claiming he is willing to drop down to 175lbs to secure a fight with McGregor. The 25-year-old has competed at 190lbs throughout his boxing career so far.

“Dana White is begging for Diaz and Conor to fight for a third time…they have fought at 170 pounds in both their fights I will fight Conor at 175 pounds, no problem Stop making excuses pussies,” Paul wrote on social media.

Do you think Dana White will eventually book Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor?

